The Beginning of the 47th Bulgarian Parliament: MPs Swore Oaths

Dnevnik broadcasts LIVE the opening ceremony of the first plenary session of the 47th National Assembly

The oldest MP, Sylvie Kirilov, rang the first bell.

In a speech to his colleagues, he said the country is in an unprecedented situation of mistrust and difficulties. He addressed the young people, many of whom are emigrants, and reminded them of the maxim "Freedom is not to do what you want, but not to do what you don't want"

Kirilov called for unification and urged the deputies to justify the trust placed in them in the name of Bulgaria and the Bulgarians.

The deputies took the oath enshrined in the Constitution, which reads: "I swear in the name of the Republic of Bulgaria to abide by the Constitution and the laws of the country and in all my actions to be guided by the interests of the people. I have sworn." The anthems of Bulgaria and the European Union sound in the plenary hall.

The Vazrazhdane group sat down during the European anthem

President Rumen Radev takes the podium to begin his address to parliament.

GERB, DPS and Vazrazhdane remained seated, while other groups greeted the president with applause.

We need a political consensus of the reformist forces on the need for sustainable, reformist, social governance, the President told MPs, adding that the fate of the parliament and the political system, which cannot tolerate early elections in the middle of winter, and the fate of thousands of people who can not stand the difficulties depends on this agreement.

"The loss of trust in the political class, in all of us, is evident from the withdrawal from the ballot box. We can not allow more waste of political time, nor be subject to populism," said Rumen Radev.

The head of state cited "dismantling the prosecutor's umbrella over corruption" as a priority for the country.

If the parliament fails to achieve changes in the prosecutor's office in the foreseeable future, the past will soon seek revenge, added the President.

/Dnevnik