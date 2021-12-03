Bulgarian Socialists Leader: The Biggest Problem, according to BSP, is the Rising Prices

According to the Bulgarian Socialist Party, the biggest problem now is rising prices. We must show common sense and not allow a fourth crisis in the country – a political one.

This was stated by Kornelia Ninova in her address to the deputies at the first sitting of the 47th National Assembly.

From BSP for Bulgaria we enter this parliament with three priorities - restoration of statehood and the principle of separation of powers, managing the country through crises with care for the people and active pro-European foreign policy of equal partners with other EU countries, said the resigned BSP leader.

Bulgaria is in a unique situation where the caretaker cabinet has submitted a draft state budget for next year, the emerging government is preparing another because it already has new priorities, and neither project has a chance to be adopted by the end of the year, Ninova said. She assured that BSP is ready with a program for the first hundred days of government and it is financially secured.

Five years ago, this is where we called the current model of government "Parallel state behind the scenes." We started our battle. We were alone and it was not easy. Our biggest enemies were not GERB, but the fear and apathy of the people that nothing can be changed. A year ago, thousands took to the squares to overcome this fear and demand change. Today we understand our task to make this change," Ninova added.

We will make every effort to form a stable majority in parliament and a regular government, assured Kornelia Ninova.



