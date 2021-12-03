"Vazrazhdane" Declared that it will Fight against North Macedonia's Ascension to the EU

Politics | December 3, 2021, Friday // 12:19
Bulgaria: "Vazrazhdane" Declared that it will Fight against North Macedonia's Ascension to the EU BNT

The leader of "Vazrazhdane" (from Bulgarian - Revival) Kostadin Kostadinov declared himself the only fighter against the political status quo and defender of the interests of Bulgarians in the country and abroad.

In his speech, he reiterated his party's main election concerns and said it would fight against ratification of the Istanbul Convention, foreign military bases in the country, and preventing North Macedonia from joining the European Union.

Kostadinov spoke out against the state's measures to introduce the so-called green certificates for visiting public places indoors, which he called "modern fascism", as well as against wearing masks. He also said he would not allow compulsory vaccination, despite numerous assurances from authorities that such a vaccination had never been considered. On behalf of "Vazrazhdane" he also spoke out against the "Green Deal" of the European Union, for the preservation of thermal power plants and the construction of a nuclear power plant in Belene.

/Dnevnik

Tags: Vazrazhdane, north macedonia, Kostadin Kostadinov, European Union
