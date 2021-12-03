GERB Promised Tolerance to the New Government

On behalf of the second largest group in the National Assembly, GERB-SDS, its chairwoman Desislava Atanasova announced that the former rulers would be a "constructive and working opposition". "We understand the role of the opposition not necessarily as the ability to emit noise and aggression. In today's difficult times, its role is not only to criticize, but also to make proposals and actively participate in decision-making," Atanasova said.

She called on all political forces to concentrate their efforts on solving the major tasks of overcoming the various crises and, at least in the coming months, not to waste time on political attacks.

If a government is formed, it will receive the necessary tolerance and, if desired, can receive our expertise for the preparation of the state budget.

Desislava Atanasova, chairwoman of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group

Atanasova pointed out as GERB's priorities quality education, the fight against crises, accelerated growth, and increasing incomes. He warned that the group would oppose the concept of increasing citizens' incomes through taxes and reiterated that the first draft decision submitted by GERB would be a moratorium on government debt until a government is elected.

On behalf of the group, Atanasova insisted on the state budget for 2021 to be adopted by the end of the year. The majority has already announced that this will most likely happen in January 2022.



/Dnevnik