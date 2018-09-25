In Pictures

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov attended the opening of the new airport in Istanbul

PM Borisov in Athens: We are Committed to the Unity and Power of the EU

President Rumen Radev Invited Queen Elizabeth II to Visit Bulgaria

Bulgarian PM Borisov at Informal Working Dinner of EU Leaders in Salzburg

Bulgarian PM Borisov at Informal Working Dinner of EU Leaders in Salzburg

Bulgarian PM Borisov at Informal Working Dinner of EU Leaders in Salzburg

Bulgarian PM Borisov at Informal Working Dinner of EU Leaders in Salzburg

Poll

Are you worried about North Korea and their Capacity as a Nuclear Power?

» Absolutely yes - 0 %

» Kind of - 0 %

» Not really - 0 %

» I do not have an opinion - 0 %

» Comments

Smiles

  • Pack of Cigarettes

    Good evening! A pack of cigarettes, please.- And are you 18 years of age?"Like seeing me with these mustaches, do I have 18?"- Girl without a ID card I ... read

  • Cabbage

    'You are a vegetarian. Why do you eat rabbits?' the doctor asks a patience.'This is a form of vengeance. They eat cabbage,' the patient replies.... read

Photo Story

Halo Optical Phenomenon Spotted in Sofia

1 of 6 | September 25, 2018, Tuesday // 12:38

Halo optical phenomenon spotted in Sofia

Halo optical phenomenon was spotted in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia at lunch time on 22nd of September.

Halo is an optical phenomenon produced by sunlight interacting with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, having various forms, ranging from coloured or white rings to arcs and spots in the sky....

» See all photos

More Photo Stories

These Street Artists are Turning a Bulgarian Village into an Open Air Gallery
Webit.Festival Europe 2018
BULGARIAN COMMUNISM'S FLYING SAUCER
HOLIDAY CONCERT OF THE SOFIA WIND ORCHESTRA

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria