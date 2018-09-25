Good evening! A pack of cigarettes, please.- And are you 18 years of age?"Like seeing me with these mustaches, do I have 18?"- Girl without a ID card I ... read
'You are a vegetarian. Why do you eat rabbits?' the doctor asks a patience.'This is a form of vengeance. They eat cabbage,' the patient replies.... read
"Europe hasn't done its homework... ...we still don't have a fair system of distribution [of refugees]. We still have a lot to do in this regard. We have to combat the reasons for people fleeing. We need agreements with various African countries. This proceeds from the same spirit as our ... read
"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States..... ..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. South Korea ... read
Halo optical phenomenon was spotted in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia at lunch time on 22nd of September.
Halo is an optical phenomenon produced by sunlight interacting with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, having various forms, ranging from coloured or white rings to arcs and spots in the sky....
Bulgaria is the EU Country with the Largest Number of Women in the IT Sector
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sold its Assets and Contracts in Bulgaria