Nikola Minchev is the New Speaker of Parliament. Who is he?

The lawyer Nikola Minchev is the new chairman of the National Assembly. He was the leader of the "We Continue the Change" list in Pernik.

He was elected with 158 votes "for", "against" 1 ("Vazrazhdane") and "abstained" - 72 (GERB and "Vazrazhdane").

His only opponent was Tsoncho Ganev from Vazrazhdane - “a businessman engaged in private activity.” However, only his party members supported him.

In his first speech, Minchev called for the common will of parliament to be born into a quality discussion.

"To restore the spirit of mutual understanding and a new model of quality policy. I will work for the Bulgarian Parliament to be a place for free and constructive debates and discussions," said the new Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev.

Deputy chairmen/chairwomen will be the lawyer Miroslav Ivanov (WCC), Rositsa Kirova (GERB-SDS), Mukaddes Nalbant (DPS), Christian Vigenin (BSP), Iva Miteva (TISP), Atanas Atanasov (DB) and Tsoncho Ganev ("Vazrazhdane").

Who is Nikola Minchev?

According to the website of "We Continue the Change" Nikola Minchev began his career in the largest law firm in Bulgaria "Djingov, Guginski, Kyuchyukov and Velichkov".

His greatest passion is litigation, defending the rights of clients before the Arbitration Court of the International Chamber of Commerce. He has participated in conferences and lectured at the Energy Law Group (European network of lawyers in the field of energy law). His experience also includes banking regulation and capital markets, as well as public procurement.

Minchev graduated from the German High School in Sofia, after which he obtained a master's degree in law from Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ”. He believes that good laws can be achieved with good laws, so that young people do not have to choose between happiness in Bulgaria and good realization abroad. He speaks English and German.

"I have spent my whole life in Bulgaria so far. It is an honor for me to share common principles with people like Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev and to be part of this team ", Minchev shared.

Nikola loves sports, he still remembers the time when Minyor FC and Metallurg FC were together in Group A of the Bulgarian Football League.



/ClubZ