DPS Leader: We Need to Stabilize the Political Process through Dialogue

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) will work to restore normalcy in politics. Voters urged the parties to seek maximum agreement to resume dialogue. As in any parliament, there will be ruling and opposition, but constructive political dialogue must be at the heart of the search for the right solution. The political crisis must begin to be resolved with the formation of a regular cabinet. This was said in his first speech to the 47th National Assembly by DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi.

"The 47th National Assembly is being established at the end of a year that we will remember with crises and elections. We are charged with the unconditional responsibility of the voters to break the series of early elections and start resolving the crises," he said.

Karaday analyzed the election process. According to him, the low turnout in the last two elections is mainly due to difficulties in using machines.

"It is clear to all of us today that the older generation and the less educated had problems with this machine vote," he said.

Karadayi has accused the caretaker interior minister of "pressure and repression" in the last two elections, which he said have crossed all boundaries.

"Under the slogan of fighting the bought vote, crimes were committed against the human and political rights of Bulgarian citizens - illegal arrest, entering the homes of the elderly, threatening not to campaign. We have been warning for a long time that police behavior may become uncontrollable It is unacceptable that police officers entered the polling stations on election day. Basic principles have been violated. The law has been completely violated," the DPS leader said.

Karaday said the Central Election Committee and Regional Election Committee were silent, accusing them of incompetence in running the election process. He said they had evidence that the CEC had not reported all the votes.

The Movement will not leave any case unchecked or any case of violation or crime unpunished. Because people have told us that these perversions of the police remind them of those gloomy times before 1989. Everyone has to endure his responsibility for the abuses of power," Karaday said.

DPS proposes that there be no rulers or opposition in the measures to deal with the covid crisis, but to unite by consensus on a plan for solving the problems and follow it together.

However, Karaday said Bulgaria is lagging behind with its recovery and sustainability plan, as well as operational programs, and the state budget is being postponed.

He predicted poverty and said: "It is not difficult to predict what will happen with rising prices for electricity, heating, etc. None of the crises will be resolved permanently if the right algorithm is not found to combat the pandemic."



/BNT