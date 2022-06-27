DPS at the Presidential Consultations: We must Turn to the Voters again

"We think we need to reach out to voters again. Let us enter the next parliament not with hatred, but with our values, goals and proposals for the priorities of the state," Mustafa Karadayi told President Rumen Radev.

Before the Movement of Rights and Freedoms (DPS) entered for consultations with the head of state, Karadayi commented the refusal to do so by "We Continue the Change" and the BSP.

"Disrespect for the country's constitution and institutions and refusal to engage in dialogue," Karadayi said.

After welcoming the DPS representatives, Rumen Radev described the moment as "challenging".

"I will not list all the crises, I will add only one - the political one," Radev said. He called on politicians not to allow Bulgaria to remain on the periphery of Europe. According to the head of state, “therefore, a more ambitious, unified and consistent foreign policy is needed”.

"The responsible attitude of your movement towards ethnic peace is a fact, you have always called for dialogue. But Bulgaria expects equal efforts from all parties in the fight against corruption. Your party is aware of the high stakes of this challenge," Radev said.

"I expect responsible work from the 47th National Assembly. I hope the parties will enter into a constructive dialogue," the president said. However, Karadayi ruled out the possibility and said new elections were needed.

He said the fall of the government "is the natural end of a policy based on lies and hatred".

"The last coalition is not based on values ​​and policies, but on negation. Its whole activity was based on a lie. In the National Assembly, we tried to expose the lies. The way out of the political crisis we are in is a prerequisite for finding a solution to other crises as well. It began with a successful vote of no confidence in the failed government, which refused dialogue with the opposition in search of solutions to the crisis, but later it became clear that there was a refusal of dialogue in the ruling majority. In this way, we cannot find a solution to the crises," Karadayi said.

"They called themselves 'change' and wanted to suggest that violating the Constitution and the laws is a normal practice if done by the right people," Karadayi said.

"We from the Movement of Rights and Freedoms pursue a consistent policy. We have more than once had the opportunity to share with you that we want to restore normalcy in politics. We are strongly in favor of the fight against corruption and the rule of law. We need to restore democracy, statehood and normalcy in politics," the DPS leader added.

"Bulgaria should submit its recovery and sustainability plan and operational programs as soon as possible. The budget had to be in line with them. At the moment, we do not have a sustainability plan or operational programs," Karadayi said. "It is difficult to find that dialogue in this National Assembly in order to have a definite Euro-Atlantic government in Bulgaria. We need to turn again to the voters so that they burden the political parties with a certain responsibility. To enter the next parliament with values, goals and proposals for priorities of the state. Let's look for a value-homogeneous Euro-Atlantic governance," Karadayi said.

The country's priorities, according to the Movement, must now be energy and food security and independence.

