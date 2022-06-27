The Bulgarian Socialist Party will also Not Go to the Presidential Consultations Today

Representatives of the BSP parliamentary group will not go to the president's consultations before being given a mandate to form a new government. The consultations with the Bulgarian Socialist Party were scheduled for 4.45 p.m. today.

The reason for their inability to attend is the discussion of the budget in the budget committee.

"We Continue the Change" also canceled the date of the consultations for the same reason.

The WCC party asked for a new consultation appointment after President Rumen Radev returned from Madrid at the end of the week.

Here you can find out when are the next consultations and with which political parties.

/BNT