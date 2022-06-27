The Bulgarian Socialist Party will also Not Go to the Presidential Consultations Today

Politics | June 27, 2022, Monday // 15:26
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Socialist Party will also Not Go to the Presidential Consultations Today

Representatives of the BSP parliamentary group will not go to the president's consultations before being given a mandate to form a new government. The consultations with the Bulgarian Socialist Party were scheduled for 4.45 p.m. today.

The reason for their inability to attend is the discussion of the budget in the budget committee.

"We Continue the Change" also canceled the date of the consultations for the same reason.

The WCC party asked for a new consultation appointment after President Rumen Radev returned from Madrid at the end of the week.

Here you can find out when are the next consultations and with which political parties.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Socialist, BSP, consultations, president
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria