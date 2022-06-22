Bulgaria: Petkov's Cabinet has Fallen

The first successful vote of no confidence in the recent history of Bulgaria overthrew the government of Kiril Petkov.

We remind you that the vote of no confidence was submitted by GERB. The argument of the largest opposition group was "the government's failure in the financial policy of the country".

Here's what Kiril Petkov said, after the vote.

What next?

The government is now set to resign. The President must begin consultations with the parties in the National Assembly. This is followed by the presentation of the first investigative mandate to the largest political force - "We Continue the Change". They have 7 days to gather a majority.

If the mandate is returned, the head of state again has no set deadline for consultations. The second party that will receive a mandate - in this case GERB, will also have 7 days. If they return the mandate, President Radev will have 7 days to choose the third party to try to form a cabinet.

When the possibilities are exhausted, a caretaker government is appointed. Until then, the government in resignation will run the country. Given the procedures, experts estimate that early elections may take place in August at the earliest, but due to the holiday season, the vote is expected to be scheduled for September or October.

