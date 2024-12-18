Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 20
The weather on December 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny across Bulgaria. In the valleys, patches of fog or low clouds may linger in the morning, but visibility is likely to improve later in the day. Temperatures will range between -2°C and 3°C in the morning, with highs reaching 8°C to 15°C. In Sofia, temperatures will hover around 0°C in the early hours, rising to approximately 9°C by afternoon. A light southwesterly wind will prevail.
Along the Black Sea coast, mainly sunny conditions are forecast, although there may be some localized low cloud or fog during the morning hours. A moderate southwesterly wind will provide a gentle breeze. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 12°C and 15°C, while seawater temperatures will remain between 10°C and 12°C.
In the mountains, sunny skies will dominate for most of the day, though some cloud cover may advance from the west as the day progresses. Temperatures at an altitude of 1,200 meters will reach around 9°C, while those at 2,000 meters will be closer to 2°C. Light to moderate winds from the southwest are expected.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
