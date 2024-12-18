Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 20

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 19, 2024, Thursday // 17:01
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on December 20 @Pexels

The weather on December 20 is expected to be predominantly sunny across Bulgaria. In the valleys, patches of fog or low clouds may linger in the morning, but visibility is likely to improve later in the day. Temperatures will range between -2°C and 3°C in the morning, with highs reaching 8°C to 15°C. In Sofia, temperatures will hover around 0°C in the early hours, rising to approximately 9°C by afternoon. A light southwesterly wind will prevail.

Along the Black Sea coast, mainly sunny conditions are forecast, although there may be some localized low cloud or fog during the morning hours. A moderate southwesterly wind will provide a gentle breeze. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 12°C and 15°C, while seawater temperatures will remain between 10°C and 12°C.

In the mountains, sunny skies will dominate for most of the day, though some cloud cover may advance from the west as the day progresses. Temperatures at an altitude of 1,200 meters will reach around 9°C, while those at 2,000 meters will be closer to 2°C. Light to moderate winds from the southwest are expected.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

NATO Chief Praised Bulgarian Troops' Professionalism During Visit to Novo Selo

|

Bulgaria's President Stressed Importance of Military Modernization Amid Rising Security Threats

|

Bulgarian PM Delays Signing Ukraine Agreement, Awaits Parliamentary Approval

|

Bulgaria's Prime Minister: No Change in Stance on North Macedonia's EU Accession

|

Bulgaria Faces Nursing Shortage as Over 10% of Nurses Have Left in the Past Decade

|

EU New Car Sales Drop 1.9% in November, But Bulgaria Sees 14% Growth

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 19: Foggy Morning, Sunny Afternoon

The weather across Bulgaria on December 19 will feature foggy conditions during the morning hours, giving way to sunny skies in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 18, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on December 18

The weather in Bulgaria on December 18 will be mostly sunny, with scattered clouds developing in the afternoon

Society » Environment | December 17, 2024, Tuesday // 23:24

Sunny Skies and Warmer Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on Tuesday

Tuesday's weather in Bulgaria will bring sunny skies and milder temperatures. Across the country, wind conditions will range from moderate to strong

Society » Environment | December 16, 2024, Monday // 22:58

Oil Spill in Black Sea Region: Impact Assessed as Low Risk for Bulgaria

Former Environment and Water Minister Borislav Sandov assured that Bulgaria is not at risk from the recent oil spill in the Kerch Strait

Society » Environment | December 16, 2024, Monday // 10:26

Bulgaria Forecast: Sunny Skies with Strong Winds and Variable Conditions

On December 16, Bulgaria will experience windy conditions with moderate to high wind speeds and strong gusts, particularly in the Danubian Plain

Society » Environment | December 15, 2024, Sunday // 17:59

Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 17:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria