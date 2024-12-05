Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Narrows to 3.7 Billion Leva in November

Business » FINANCE | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 09:44
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Narrows to 3.7 Billion Leva in November

Preliminary data from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Finance indicates a slight reduction in the budget deficit for November compared to October. By the end of November, the deficit is expected to stand at 3.7 billion leva, marking a decrease from nearly 4 billion leva reported in October. This adjustment corresponds to a decline in the deficit as a percentage of the projected gross domestic product, from 2% in October to 1.9% in November.

The Ministry attributes this improvement to increased corporate tax revenues collected during the month. Additionally, 125 million leva were allocated in November as compensation for agricultural producers impacted by damages resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. These payments were part of the government’s ongoing support efforts.

Despite the narrowing of the deficit, the Ministry underscores that the 2024 budget was designed with a target deficit of 3% of GDP, equating to approximately 6.2 billion leva. The final budgetary data for November is expected to be released at the end of December.

Sources:

  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
  • Ministry of Finance
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: budget, deficit, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

2025 Bulgarian Vignettes: Same Prices, Easier Renewals via Digital Platforms

The prices for Bulgaria's annual vignettes in 2025 will remain the same as last year, with the cost set at 87 leva

Society | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

OECD Forecasts Bulgaria's Economic Growth and Eurozone Entry by 2026

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected that Bulgaria will join the eurozone in 2026

Business » Finance | December 5, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Uncovers Largest Ever Arsenal of Illegal Weapons in Major Police Operation

A significant arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition was uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialized operation

Crime | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 18:46

December 5 Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria

On December 5, Bulgaria will experience varied weather conditions across different regions. In the eastern part of the country, light rain showers are expected

Society » Environment | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:22

Unbelievable! Bulgarian MPs Can't Elect a Speaker for the Ninth Time!

The Bulgarian parliament has failed once again to elect a speaker, marking its ninth unsuccessful attempt

Politics | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:37

Bulgaria Advances Eurozone Integration with Instant Payment System

The process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria is advancing, with the implementation of the Eurosystem’s TIPS (Target Instant Payment Settlement) service playing a central role

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarians Favor Savings Over Investment: Only 5% of Assets in Financial Markets

Bulgarians allocate a significant portion of their savings to deposits, with 73% of their assets held in this form

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:15

Bulgaria Considers 100 Leva Christmas Supplement for Low-Income Pensioners

Bulgaria's Acting Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova stated that discussions are ongoing regarding the payment of a 100 leva (50 euros) Christmas supplement to pensioners

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 16:20

Bulgaria Advances Eurozone Integration with Instant Payment System

The process of introducing the euro in Bulgaria is advancing, with the implementation of the Eurosystem’s TIPS (Target Instant Payment Settlement) service playing a central role

Business » Finance | December 4, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10

Karimanski Assumes Role in Bulgaria's National Bank, Emphasizes Eurozone Preparedness

President Rumen Radev emphasized the stability of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), describing it as one of the most secure financial institutions in Europe

Business » Finance | December 3, 2024, Tuesday // 14:37

Banking Sector in Bulgaria Reports 3 Billion Leva Profit, Faces Potential New Taxation

Bulgaria's banking system is on track to surpass three billion leva in profits again this year, following the record-breaking 3.4 billion leva reported in 2023

Business » Finance | December 2, 2024, Monday // 17:15

Bulgaria's Average Salary Rises to 24,485 Leva in 2023

In 2023, the average gross annual salary in Bulgaria reached 24,485 leva, marking a 15.3% increase compared to the previous year

Business » Finance | December 2, 2024, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria