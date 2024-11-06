November 6 Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Seasonal Temperatures

November 6 Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Seasonal Temperatures

On November 6, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Light to moderate northwesterly winds are expected, with temperatures dropping to between -3C and -2C at night, and reaching between 10C and 15C during the day. In Sofia, temperatures will range from about -2C overnight to around 14C in the afternoon.

Along the coast, conditions will be mostly sunny as well, with a moderate east-northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will range from 12C to 14C, and the sea water will measure between 16C and 17C.

In the mountains, the weather will also be sunny with light north-northeasterly winds. Temperatures will reach 11C at 1,200 meters and 6C at 2,000 meters.

