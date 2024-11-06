November 6 Weather in Bulgaria: Clear Skies and Seasonal Temperatures

Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week
The weather in Bulgaria this week will continue to feel like a continuation of summer, with temperatures remaining mild
On November 6, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Light to moderate northwesterly winds are expected, with temperatures dropping to between -3C and -2C at night, and reaching between 10C and 15C during the day. In Sofia, temperatures will range from about -2C overnight to around 14C in the afternoon.
Along the coast, conditions will be mostly sunny as well, with a moderate east-northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will range from 12C to 14C, and the sea water will measure between 16C and 17C.
In the mountains, the weather will also be sunny with light north-northeasterly winds. Temperatures will reach 11C at 1,200 meters and 6C at 2,000 meters.
The second Bulgarian citizen who had been unaccounted for following the floods in the Valencia region has made contact with his family
On November 5, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny weather
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Bulgarian Consulate General in Valencia has received confirmation from the family of a missing Bulgarian citizen that they have successfully reestablished contact with him
In Spain, search efforts are ongoing for those still missing after deadly floods in Valencia and the surrounding area claimed more than 200 lives
The weather forecast for November 4 indicates mostly sunny conditions throughout the day
On November 2, Bulgaria will experience minimum temperatures generally between 5°C and 10°C, with sunny and windy conditions prevailing
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023