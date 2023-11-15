BG-ALERT System Trials Initiate in Multiple Bulgarian Regions

The Ministry of Interior has announced the commencement of tests for the BG-ALERT early warning system across several regions of Bulgaria. The initial phase, scheduled for Wednesday, will cover Veliko Turnovo, Razgrad, Ruse, and Silistra. From noon to 12:30 pm, a bilingual message in Bulgarian and English will be broadcast, expected to trigger a distinct sound and vibration on mobile devices, even in silent mode.

Subsequent tests are slated for different regions throughout November, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the nation. On November 16, the system will be tested in Varna, Dobrich, Targovishte, and Shumen. This will be followed by trials in Burgas, Sliven, Stara Zagora, and Yambol on November 21, and Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia City, and Sofia regions on November 22. The testing will culminate in Kardzhali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, and Haskovo regions on November 23.

A nationwide test is scheduled for November 29, intending to assess the system's functionality and public outreach. Each test will run for 30 minutes, broadcasting messages in both Bulgarian and English.