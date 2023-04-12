Bulgaria’s President: The 49th Parliament has been Assigned a Fateful Role, the Budget is a Primary Task

"The 49th National Assembly has been assigned a fateful role. We all expect that it will make long-awaited decisions not only about the way out of the political crisis, but also about defending the European perspective of the country and the future democratic society." This was stated by President Rumen Radev in his address to the new deputies from the rostrum of the plenary hall.

The head of state singled out the adoption of the budget as a primary task before the 49th National Assembly. From the rostrum of the plenary hall, the head of state expressed hope that the plan-account will be introduced by a regular cabinet, and not by the caretaker government.

"Without a doubt, the challenges to this National Assembly are great, but also without a doubt the adoption of the Budget is a primary task. A complex equation is to be solved, which must guarantee both the incomes of the Bulgarian citizens in conditions of crisis and inflation, as well as the prospect of economic growth and preserving long-term financial stability. I very much hope, and rightly so, that the budget is brought in by a regular government that commits to clear long-term policies and takes responsibility for it. Failing that, the caretaker government will bring in a budget, but the final word will be yours, especially in the part about the budget deficit," said Radev.

He pointed out that he expects the deputies to support the European course set by the caretaker government by supporting the laws under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, but also to approach with all their responsibility to guarantee national security.

"And to put an end to the delusion that by replacing a few old tanks with other old ones, we will solve the problems with manning and shortages in the Bulgarian army. This is an escape from responsibility both to Bulgaria and to our allies, who expect us to fulfill commitments. Because true modernization requires serious planning and commitment of the national budget, care for the people in the army, their training and motivation," said Radev.

The head of state called for the talks between the parties to be conducted on the basis of values and not on intra-party accounts.

"Principles, priorities and values must be clearly expressed. The election campaign is over, and public expectations are huge. The prosperity of the nation and the European future of Bulgaria depends on your decisions. We will not achieve it with slogans and incantations, but with actions, putting personal and internal party interests, but with the pursuit of ambitious national goals," the president also said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television