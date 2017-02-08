Yes, Bulgaria to Register with Greens, DEOS in Early Election

Yes, Bulgaria party of former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov will enter into a coalition together with the Greens and DEOS after its independent bid was blocked by an appeal, chairman Hristo Ivanov has said.



Ivanov, a former Justice Minister, has argued in an interview with public broadcaster BNT that the two parties make the proposal on their own, respecting the party's internal decision that any coalition involving it will bear its name.



Wednesday is the deadline for parties willing to register in the election that is scheduled for March 26.



The court ruling on three appeals filed against the party's registration will come after Wednesday, making it impossible for Yes, Bulgaria to run alone.



Earlier, the party of Ivanov, recently founded on an anti-corruption platform, turned down a coalition offer from another new right-wing organization, New Republic, which registered with election authorities. New Republic's chairman Radan Kanev, however, said Tuesday the invitation was still in force.



The Greens are Bulgaria's most active environmentalist party, while DEOS is a liberal organization focusing on the "rule of law", active civic participation, and minorities.