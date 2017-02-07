New Republic's Kanev: Our Offer To Yes, Bulgaria Stands

The Political Council of the new right-wing formation New Republic has submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) the documents for registration for participation in the snap parliamentary elections.



The chairman of the platform Radan Kanev announced that they will propose to other political parties, as early as Wednesday, to sign a Pact on Combating Corruption via concrete measures.



On the issue of the inability of Hristo Ivanov's party Yes, Bulgaria to register for participation in the elections, Kanev explained that they have had talks but Yes, Bulgaria refused their support.



"Let's not talk hypothetically; there is no such offer. We made our offer for joint participation a long time ago. By the way, we have not withdrawn it."