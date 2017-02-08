Bulgaria's Early Election: Parties' Registration Deadline Expires

The deadline for those willing to run in the snap parliamentary election of Bulgaria is Wednesday, February 08, election authorities have announced.

Seven parties and six coalitions have so far filed registration documents with the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Parties and coalitions that wish to take part in the vote must submit their papers by 17:00 local time (EET) on Wednesday.

Parties already registered include:



Conservative GERB of ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borisov;

the socialist coalition BSP - for Bulgaria, led by Korneliya Ninova, after the leading party BSP changed the coalition name on Tuesday;

Volya (led by businessman-turned-politician Veselin Mareshki);

the Bulgarian Spring movement of former lawmaker and one-time intelligence officer Velizar Enchev;

the Bulgarian National Union, a low-profile party founded in February which defines itself as "center-left" and "patriotic";

Glas Naroden party, founded by former rock star and Sofia municipal councilor Svetlyo Vitkov;

DROM (the party of Iliya Iliev, an ex-lawmaker facing charges);

Party of the Greens (not to be confused with the Greens);

the Revival party.

Coalitions registered so far are the United Patriots, the Reformist Bloc, the so-called "Coalition of the Dissatisfied", "ABV - Movement 21", "Union DOST", and "New Republic".

Several other big parties and coalitions are expected to register on Wednesday.

Another new party, Yes, Bulgaria, could join hands with the Greens as court appeals block its own registration.