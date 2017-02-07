Yes, Bulgaria to Seek Coalition with Greens as Election Bid Blocked

Newly founded Yes, Bulgaria party of former Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov is in talks to join hands with the Greens, one of the country's parties with an environmentalist agenda, party members have said.



Yes, Bulgaria's registration for the upcoming parliamentary vote, due on March 26, was blocked on Monday by court appeals.



As the court ruling on the three appeals is expected after registration for the vote ends this week, on February 08.



Antoaneta Tsoneva, a representative for Yes, Bulgaria, is quoted by news website Dnevnik.bg as saying she found the appeals dubious, two of them having the same handwriting and a third coming from someone who had attended the party's founding assembly. The latter appeals, submitted on behalf of party member Vera Asenova, will be withdrawn as she denies having signed it.



Yes, Bulgaria was officially launched in January. Ex-Justice Minister Hristo Ivanov, who quit the former government just over a year into his term over disagreement with how a judicial reform was going, vows to seek the eradication of corruption if his party makes it into Parliament.



It is the latest organization to splinter off the right-wingers in Bulgaria, who until recently were mainly represented by the Reformist Bloc. (The Greens, the most publicly active one among environmentalist parties, also sought affiliation with the Reformist Bloc back in 2013 but failed to agree on some key issues.)



Radan Kanev's New Republic movement was founded after its leader broke away from the RB, a year after he slid into opposition in December 2015 (the RB were part of the previous government).



Yes, Bulgaria's official statement reads that the Greens have shown "coherence" in their positions and have done their best to defend Bulgaria's nature from "oligarchs".



