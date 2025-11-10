Bulgaria's PM: Preventive Measures at Lukoil Ensure Security and Compliance with Sanctions

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has stressed that the recent actions by the State Agency for National Security (SANS) around Lukoil’s facilities are preventive, aimed at safeguarding the country’s critical infrastructure, including the refinery in Burgas. He emphasized that the measures, coordinated with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense, were taken in response to incidents at similar sites in Europe and are designed to ensure security on land, water, and air.

Further reading: Bulgaria Tightens Security Around Lukoil Sites with Anti-Drone Systems and Military Support

Zhelyazkov reiterated that Bulgaria is fully committed to enforcing the US sanctions on Lukoil, with the goal that no funds reach the war in Ukraine. Since the imposition of the sanctions, Bulgarian authorities have maintained constant contact with the US Departments of Finance, State, and Energy. Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov and Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev have held multiple discussions to ensure alignment on policy and implementation.

Regarding the special manager role introduced by recent legislation, Zhelyazkov explained that names are currently under consideration. Once the law comes into effect, the appointed individual or individuals will act strictly within legal boundaries and will be thoroughly vetted for integrity. He insisted that the special manager will not operate without oversight, despite not being subject to judicial control.

Addressing public concerns, Zhelyazkov confirmed that fuel supplies in Bulgaria are sufficient, both from state reserves and ongoing production, well beyond a 90-day requirement. On the budget, he stated that the process cannot be halted, emphasizing the importance of tripartite dialogue to balance social and economic interests. The 2026 budget, the first in euros, is intended to curb inflation, protect incomes, and maintain state investment in infrastructure, while keeping debt at a safe level of around 30%.

The Prime Minister also clarified that the introduction of a dividend tax does not alter the overall tax structure, and that discussions with employers aim to ensure social and economic stability. Overall, Zhelyazkov portrayed Bulgaria’s approach as measured and responsible, combining preventive security actions with legal and economic safeguards to maintain stability and compliance.