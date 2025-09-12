Over 50 Responders Tackle Growing Wildfire in Rila Monastery Park

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 12, 2025, Friday // 12:25
Bulgaria: Over 50 Responders Tackle Growing Wildfire in Rila Monastery Park

The wildfire in Rila Monastery Nature Park continues to expand, having already engulfed more than 700 acres, the park authorities reported. The flames are consuming grasslands and scattered trees, threatening valuable ecosystems around Baba Peak and the Iliina River Valley.

Authorities have managed to clear the access road to the fire, improving the ability of emergency teams to reach and coordinate efforts on the ground. More than 50 personnel are currently engaged in firefighting operations, including firefighters, staff from Rila Monastery Nature Park, and teams from the Rila Holy Monastery, Rila National Park, Pirin National Park, and the Dupnitsa State Forest Service.

