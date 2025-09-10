Death Toll from Gen Z Protests Rises to 34 in Nepal

World | Author: ANI |September 12, 2025, Friday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Death Toll from Gen Z Protests Rises to 34 in Nepal

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 34, as reported by The Himalayan Times, citing data released by the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal. According to The Himalayan Times, over 1,368 people have been injured amid the protests across the country.

The ministry spokesperson, Dr Prakash Budhathoki, stated that the majority of those injured have already received treatment and been discharged, with 949 people sent home from hospitals so far. Currently, 58 patients remain at the Trauma Centre, 48 at Civil Service Hospital, 35 at Kathmandu Medical College, 25 at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), and 26 at Birendra Military Hospital, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting between Nepal's Army Chief, Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut and the CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders will take place at the President's House on Friday. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel is also expected to take part in the meeting. Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread protests across the nation.
Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have also stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government.

"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese who have taken to the streets in Kathmandu and other major cities since September 8. Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, "We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country." Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

The Gen Z-led movement, which initially began as a peaceful protest, has seen moments of violence and chaos, which the leaders blame on political infiltrators. "We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure," said Gen Z leader Anil Baniya. "We are not trying to change the constitution, but to make necessary amendments to it. Through online surveys, the Gen Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections."

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement. The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till 5 pm today and will again be imposed from 7 pm until 6 am on Saturday, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army. Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

Source: ANI

Tags: Nepal, gen-z, protests

