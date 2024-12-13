Two New Protected Areas Established in Bulgaria Following WWF Proposal

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 13, 2024, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Two New Protected Areas Established in Bulgaria Following WWF Proposal Zlatishka beech forest @Ministry of Environment and Water

At the recommendation of WWF Bulgaria, two new protected areas have been declared in the country, the Ministry of Environment and Water has announced. These areas are "Zlatishka beech forest" and "Krayrechna forest."

Located near the town of Zlatitsa, the "Zlatishka beech forest" spans an area of 729,298 decares. The region is home to beech forests of the Asperulo-Fagetum type and provides a vital habitat for a number of rare and protected bird species.

"Krayrechna forest," covering 464,063 decares in the land of the village of Rogozinovo, in the Harmanli municipality, is another area now designated for protection. It consists of riparian forests of white poplar and field elm, housing riparian galleries of Salix alba and Populus alba. The area is also a crucial habitat for various amphibians, protected plant species, and endangered bird species.

Source: Nova TV

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: forest, Bulgaria, WWF

Related Articles:

U.S.-Bulgaria Collaboration Expands with Key Agreements on Nuclear Safety and Digital Modernization

|

EIB Loan to Strengthen Bulgaria’s Economy and Infrastructure Development

|

Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious 2025 Tourism Strategy with Focus on Innovation and Global Partnerships

|

Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

|

Bulgaria's Border Police Upgraded with 80 New Off-Road Vehicles

|

Bulgaria Drawn in Tough Group for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria to Experience Snow and Ice Over the Weekend with Temperatures Near Freezing

This weekend, Bulgaria is expected to experience snow and ice, with temperatures hovering around freezing

Society » Environment | December 13, 2024, Friday // 17:04

Bulgaria Weather Report: Mild Temperatures and Moderate Winds on December 13

The weather on December 13 will feature mostly sunny conditions in the western and central regions of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:26

Winter Weather: Sunny Day with Low Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Wednesday’s weather across Bulgaria is expected to be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:25

Mild Temperatures with Partly Cloudy Skies Expected Across Bulgaria

Overnight, light rain showers are expected, with no significant precipitation forecasted during the day

Society » Environment | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 19:47

Bulgaria Weather Forecast for December 10: Rain and Cloudy Skies Expected

On December 10, the weather across Bulgaria is expected to be mostly cloudy with periods of rain

Society » Environment | December 10, 2024, Tuesday // 07:49

Bulgarian Weather Forecast: Snow, Rain, and Strong Winds Expected for the Weekend

The weather forecast for December 7-8 in Bulgaria predicts overcast and windy conditions, with snowfall in the northwest and mountain regions

Society » Environment | December 6, 2024, Friday // 18:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria