Two New Protected Areas Established in Bulgaria Following WWF Proposal
At the recommendation of WWF Bulgaria, two new protected areas have been declared in the country, the Ministry of Environment and Water has announced. These areas are "Zlatishka beech forest" and "Krayrechna forest."
Located near the town of Zlatitsa, the "Zlatishka beech forest" spans an area of 729,298 decares. The region is home to beech forests of the Asperulo-Fagetum type and provides a vital habitat for a number of rare and protected bird species.
"Krayrechna forest," covering 464,063 decares in the land of the village of Rogozinovo, in the Harmanli municipality, is another area now designated for protection. It consists of riparian forests of white poplar and field elm, housing riparian galleries of Salix alba and Populus alba. The area is also a crucial habitat for various amphibians, protected plant species, and endangered bird species.
Source: Nova TV
