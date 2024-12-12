Bulgarian National Bank Warns 2025 Budget Could Derail Eurozone Aspirations

Business » FINANCE | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 08:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian National Bank Warns 2025 Budget Could Derail Eurozone Aspirations Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has expressed strong opposition to the draft state budget for 2025, which is set to be officially submitted to the National Assembly by the caretaker government. The central bank's position highlights several concerns regarding the proposed budget's parameters and its potential negative impact on Bulgaria's fiscal stability and long-term economic prospects.

The BNB argues that the proposed budget would significantly increase the state's role in the economy, with total expenditures under the Consolidated Fiscal Program projected to reach an unprecedented 46% of GDP—an all-time high not seen since 1998. This figure includes current budget expenditures, which are expected to rise to 38.2% of GDP, marking an alarmingly high level of spending. The central bank warns that this surge in expenditures, without accompanying measures for fiscal consolidation, could lead to higher taxes and social security burdens for both businesses and households.

According to the BNB, this shift in fiscal policy poses a risk to Bulgaria’s ability to adopt the euro in the near future. The proposed budget’s emphasis on increasing permanent expenditures and maintaining budget deficits near 3% of GDP raises concerns about the country’s fiscal sustainability. The BNB stresses that these developments could undermine Bulgaria's efforts to meet the Maastricht criteria, particularly the budget deficit and price stability requirements necessary for euro adoption.

The BNB also points to several revenue measures within the draft budget, some of which are one-off initiatives, such as a proposed tax amnesty. Other permanent measures, like increases in pension contributions, are seen as potentially harmful to the country's competitiveness, price stability, and long-term growth prospects. The central bank raises the possibility that these measures may not generate the anticipated revenue, especially if the international economic environment turns less favorable.

In its official statement, the BNB calls for timely and lasting fiscal consolidation, recommending realistic and sustainable budgetary measures that do not exacerbate inflation, pressure the labor market, or hinder economic growth. The central bank also warns that if the planned capital expenditures are realized without sufficient revenue generation, the country could exceed the 3% budget deficit limit, further jeopardizing fiscal stability.

In conclusion, the BNB's position underscores the need for caution in adopting a budget that balances necessary spending with fiscal discipline to safeguard Bulgaria's economic future, fiscal sustainability, and the goal of joining the eurozone.

BNB's full position can be read here.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BNB, position, Eurozone, budget

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s State Funds to Run Dry by January 2025 Without Budget, CITUB Warns

The President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), Plamen Dimitrov, issued a stark warning that the state's financial resources will be depleted by January 19, 2025

Society | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 17:17

Bulgaria Moves Forward with Budget and Schengen Goals, Says PM Glavchev

Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev addressed the Cabinet at the beginning of a crucial meeting where the most important laws of the year

Politics | December 12, 2024, Thursday // 07:39

Bulgaria's Draft Budget for 2025: 3% Deficit, State Debt Growth, and Key Tax Changes

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft budget for 2025, alongside the updated medium-term fiscal forecast covering 2025 to 2028

Business » Finance | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 07:44

Bulgaria's Municipalities Reassured on Capital Expenditure Subsidies for 2025

In recent weeks, there has been ongoing concern regarding the state's expenses for next year, with projections showing that costs far exceed available funds

Business » Finance | December 8, 2024, Sunday // 10:57

Bulgarian National Bank Warns Against Proposed Excess Profits Tax on Banks

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has voiced strong opposition to a proposed 10% tax on banks' excess profits, citing concerns that it would destabilize the financial sector

Business » Finance | December 7, 2024, Saturday // 10:50

Expert: Eurozone Integration Could Drive Bulgaria’s Economic Growth and Investment

Economist Rumen Galabinov has stated that Bulgaria's potential future membership in the Eurozone could significantly benefit the country's economy

Business » Finance | December 6, 2024, Friday // 17:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria's Draft Budget for 2025: 3% Deficit, State Debt Growth, and Key Tax Changes

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance has unveiled the draft budget for 2025, alongside the updated medium-term fiscal forecast covering 2025 to 2028

Business » Finance | December 11, 2024, Wednesday // 07:44

Thousands of Bulgarian Investors Lose Money in BETL Scheme

Thousands of Bulgarian consumers who invested in the British company BETL have reported that the company has stopped paying daily dividends and appears to have ceased its operations.

Business » Finance | December 9, 2024, Monday // 13:51

Bulgaria's Municipalities Reassured on Capital Expenditure Subsidies for 2025

In recent weeks, there has been ongoing concern regarding the state's expenses for next year, with projections showing that costs far exceed available funds

Business » Finance | December 8, 2024, Sunday // 10:57

Bulgarian National Bank Warns Against Proposed Excess Profits Tax on Banks

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has voiced strong opposition to a proposed 10% tax on banks' excess profits, citing concerns that it would destabilize the financial sector

Business » Finance | December 7, 2024, Saturday // 10:50

Expert: Eurozone Integration Could Drive Bulgaria’s Economic Growth and Investment

Economist Rumen Galabinov has stated that Bulgaria's potential future membership in the Eurozone could significantly benefit the country's economy

Business » Finance | December 6, 2024, Friday // 17:21

Bulgaria Sees Positive Economic Trends with 2.4% GDP Growth in Third Quarter

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Bulgaria in the third quarter of 2024 grew by 2.4% compared to the same period in 2023

Business » Finance | December 6, 2024, Friday // 13:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria