A recent survey by Alpha Research, commissioned by the GLAS Foundation, reveals that despite intensified public debates and targeted attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in 2024, Bulgarians' fundamental attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people remain largely unchanged. The study highlights that most citizens do not consider "gender ideology" to be among the primary issues in Bulgarian education, instead focusing on problems like poor discipline, aggression, lack of interest among students, and the spread of drugs near schools.

The socio-political landscape of 2024 has seen LGBTQ+ issues come under increased scrutiny, influenced by events such as the European Parliament elections, Bulgaria's early parliamentary elections, and the Paris Olympics. Public discussions, often fueled by radicalized propaganda, have resulted in more frequent attacks on the community and legislative amendments, such as changes to the Preschool and School Education Act targeting "non-traditional sexual orientation." However, despite these developments, public opinion on LGBTQ+ rights has remained stable, with only minor fluctuations in support for specific issues.

The survey data indicate strong support for guaranteeing fundamental rights to LGBTQ+ individuals. A significant majority of respondents agree on the need for access to healthcare (86%), equality before the law (67%), and property rights (66%) for people with different sexual orientations. Nearly half (49%) also support the idea that respect and dignity for LGBTQ+ individuals should be upheld in educational institutions. The research further confirms that direct personal interactions with LGBTQ+ people increase acceptance among Bulgarians.

Public opinion on the amended education law reflects a nuanced perspective. While the changes sparked debate, only 20% of citizens view the spread of "gender ideology" in schools as a pressing issue. Instead, the majority cite challenges such as poor discipline (46%), student aggression (46%), lack of interest in learning (42%), drug use near schools (34%), and inadequate academic standards (28%) as the most urgent problems in education.

The survey also reveals polarization over whether legislative measures, such as the education law amendments and the proposed Law against Foreign Agents, address societal issues or exacerbate divisions. While 38% believe such laws provide solutions, 32% think they increase societal tension, and 31% remain undecided. Political affiliation plays a key role in shaping these opinions, with right-wing and center-right supporters seeing the laws as divisive, nationalist and radical-populist sympathizers viewing them as solutions, and left-wing voters largely unable to form an opinion.

These findings underline the political nature of these legislative initiatives, which appear to deepen social divisions rather than addressing pressing societal concerns. Critics argue that such measures serve as tools for intra-party mobilization rather than genuine solutions to the country’s challenges.

The nationally representative survey was conducted between October 7 and 17, 2024, among 1,000 adult Bulgarians, using face-to-face interviews with tablets. The complete findings are available on the GLAS Foundation website at www.glasfoundation.bg.

