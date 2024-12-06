Bulgaria’s Labor Market Struggles with Skill Gaps as Job Supply Outpaces Demand

In Bulgaria, the current labor market is facing a situation where job supply exceeds demand, creating challenges for employers. The issue lies in the lack of necessary skills among available workers for the positions that need to be filled. This was discussed by Maria Sentova, a psychologist and HR expert, during the "Psychology and Business" segment on the "Business Start" program on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria. She pointed out that the country’s demographic crisis also contributes to the shortage of personnel, with many employers lowering their hiring criteria and offering training programs to address the issue.

Sentova emphasized that there are no universal rules for conducting successful job interviews, as each one is unique, depending on the employer and the candidates. However, she identified key elements that contribute to a productive interview. One crucial factor is ensuring that both the employer and the candidate are well-prepared. The candidate should be clear about what they are looking for, while the employer should be transparent about what they are offering.

According to Sentova, it is unrealistic to expect a complete understanding of one another from a one-hour interview, but both sides should aim to gather as much relevant information as possible. She advised employers to provide sufficient details to help candidates make informed decisions, while also asking questions that are important to the company’s values and organizational culture. This alignment is critical, as any disconnect between the two parties can lead to dissatisfaction. The HR expert warned that presenting an unrealistic picture during the interview process could eventually result in a harsh clash with reality.

