Bulgaria Uncovers Largest Ever Arsenal of Illegal Weapons in Major Police Operation
A significant arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition was uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialized operation led by the Directorate for the Prevention of Organized Crime and the Counterterrorism Department (GDBOP). This discovery marks the largest such find in the country's history, according to the Ministry of Interior.
The operation took place on December 3 across the Smolyan region, as well as the cities of Sofia, Vratsa, and Shumen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement officers found a workshop designed for the conversion of firearms. The action was overseen by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Smolyan, with two individuals arrested and charged in connection with the illegal weapons trade.
Further details regarding the operation will be revealed at a briefing on December 5 at the Smolyan Courthouse. Presenting the information will be Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev, Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Counterterrorism, Borislav Traykov, Head of the Counterterrorism Department, and Nedko Simov, the District Prosecutor of Smolyan.
Source: Ministry of Interior
