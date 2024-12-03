Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Busted in Bulgaria: 10 Arrested

One of Bulgaria's largest criminal networks involved in migrant trafficking has been dismantled following a coordinated operation by the Border Police and the National Security Agency (SANS). Ten individuals were arrested today, including the ringleader from Burgas. The group had been under surveillance since the end of last year, following a report filed with the SANS territorial office in Burgas.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered that the trafficking group had smuggled at least 20 groups of illegal migrants, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan, into Bulgaria. The traffickers charged between 2,000 and 8,000 euros per individual for their services. Over the course of a year, the group is estimated to have generated nearly 800,000 leva in revenue.

The criminal network utilized a variety of methods to carry out its operations, including smuggling migrants across the Bulgarian-Turkish border via unauthorized routes, using both forged and legitimate identity documents. Additionally, caches of migrants were hidden in vehicles to evade detection. According to Senior Commissioner Stoyan Mandazhiev, Deputy Director of the Border Police Directorate, the group's activities were widespread, operating throughout Bulgaria with the final destinations typically being Central or Western Europe.

So far, three individuals have been formally charged in connection with the trafficking operation, with one person still on the run. Authorities have stated that there is no evidence suggesting involvement from any public officials in the criminal activities. The crime, classified as a serious intentional offense, carries a potential prison sentence of up to six years.

