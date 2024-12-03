Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Busted in Bulgaria: 10 Arrested
One of Bulgaria's largest criminal networks involved in migrant trafficking has been dismantled following a coordinated operation by the Border Police and the National Security Agency (SANS). Ten individuals were arrested today, including the ringleader from Burgas. The group had been under surveillance since the end of last year, following a report filed with the SANS territorial office in Burgas.
During the investigation, authorities uncovered that the trafficking group had smuggled at least 20 groups of illegal migrants, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan, into Bulgaria. The traffickers charged between 2,000 and 8,000 euros per individual for their services. Over the course of a year, the group is estimated to have generated nearly 800,000 leva in revenue.
The criminal network utilized a variety of methods to carry out its operations, including smuggling migrants across the Bulgarian-Turkish border via unauthorized routes, using both forged and legitimate identity documents. Additionally, caches of migrants were hidden in vehicles to evade detection. According to Senior Commissioner Stoyan Mandazhiev, Deputy Director of the Border Police Directorate, the group's activities were widespread, operating throughout Bulgaria with the final destinations typically being Central or Western Europe.
So far, three individuals have been formally charged in connection with the trafficking operation, with one person still on the run. Authorities have stated that there is no evidence suggesting involvement from any public officials in the criminal activities. The crime, classified as a serious intentional offense, carries a potential prison sentence of up to six years.
Sources:
- Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
- Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
Bulgaria Uncovers Largest Ever Arsenal of Illegal Weapons in Major Police Operation
A significant arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition was uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialized operation
Court Reveals Bulgarian Spies' Plot to Target Ukrainian Soldiers and US Base
The Bulgarians accused of espionage on behalf of Russia allegedly planned to attack Ukrainian soldiers
Bulgarian Drug Trafficker Receives 27-Year Sentence in UK
A Bulgarian national has been handed a harsh prison sentence in the UK for his involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking operation
Bulgarians on Trial for Espionage Allegedly Targeted Journalist Christo Grozev
In the United Kingdom, a group of Bulgarian citizens accused of espionage on behalf of Russia is facing trial amid allegations that their activities included surveillance and discussions of potential harm to investigative journalist Christo Grozev.
26 Migrants Found in Truck Near Varshets, Investigation Underway
On the evening of November 28, 26 migrants were discovered in a truck on the road near the town of Varshets
Son Detained in Connection with Murder of 85-Year-Old Woman in Vratsa Region
An 85-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the village of Altimir, Byala Slatina Municipality