Sofia National Theatre Announces Limited-Time Discount on December and January Performances

Society » CULTURE | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:09
Bulgaria: Sofia National Theatre Announces Limited-Time Discount on December and January Performances @Pexels

For the next three days, tickets at the Sofia National Theatre are being offered at a 50% discount at the theatre's box office. This special offer applies to all performances scheduled for December and January, excluding four guest performances: Darkness at the Edge of the City by Katherine Medler, Someone Will Come by Katya Petrova, Medea by Declan Donnellan, and Arms and the Man by John Malkovich.

Since early morning, a crowd of eager theatergoers has gathered outside the National Theatre's box office, hoping to take advantage of the reduced prices for upcoming shows.

The National Theatre in Sofia, officially known as the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, is Bulgaria's oldest and most prestigious theatrical institution. Located in the heart of Sofia, it was founded in 1904 and is named after the renowned Bulgarian writer Ivan Vazov. The theatre is renowned for its grand architecture, rich cultural history, and diverse repertoire, which includes both classic and contemporary works. It serves as a hub for Bulgarian drama, attracting top talent and hosting international productions. The National Theatre is a cornerstone of Bulgaria's artistic scene and continues to play a vital role in the cultural life of the country.

Tags: theatre, tickets, sofia

