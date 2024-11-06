Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week

November 6, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Is Snow on the Way? Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for the Coming Week @Pixabay

The weather in Bulgaria this week will continue to feel like a continuation of summer, with temperatures remaining mild. In the mornings, temperatures will hover around freezing in some areas, creating conditions for frost. Fog will also be present in low-lying parts of Eastern Bulgaria and near large bodies of water like the Danube. By midday, however, the weather will be mostly sunny and cloudless, with highs reaching 16-17°C.

As the weekend approaches, cloud cover will increase, particularly in the eastern and central regions. On Saturday, light rain is expected in the far southeast, while on Sunday, the possibility of light showers will extend to more areas in Eastern Bulgaria. A cold wind will also pick up, with temperatures dropping by 2-3°C on Sunday compared to Saturday. On Saturday, daily temperatures will range between 10 and 15°C.

The cold front will persist into the beginning of next week, bringing mostly cloudy skies. By Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will drop further, particularly in the mountains of Western Bulgaria and some high valleys. In these areas, there is a chance that snow could fall, marking the first snowfall of the season.

The first two days of next week will be notably colder, with daytime temperatures ranging from 6 to 11°C. Early mornings will see negative temperatures, contributing to a chilly start. However, by the second half of the week, temperatures will rise slightly, though there will still be periods of cloudiness without precipitation. Around November 17-18, more dynamic weather is expected, bringing a higher likelihood of rain and snow, with some areas possibly experiencing substantial rainfall.

