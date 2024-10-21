Periods of High Inflation in Bulgaria Are Over, Says Statistical Chief

Business » FINANCE | October 20, 2024, Sunday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Periods of High Inflation in Bulgaria Are Over, Says Statistical Chief

According to Assoc. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), periods of high inflation in Bulgaria are now a thing of the past. In an interview with BTA, he emphasized that the country is experiencing a clear trend of declining inflation rates, which are currently lower than the Eurozone average.

Atanasov urged the public to remain calm and adapt to the notion that the era of high inflation has ended. He reassured citizens that the current inflation situation is stable.

While Bulgaria has yet to join the Eurozone, the NSI is already preparing to calculate flash inflation. This initial estimate of inflation levels will be published on the last day of the month it pertains to, according to Atanasov.

Tags: inflation, NSI, Bulgaria

