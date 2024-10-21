Periods of High Inflation in Bulgaria Are Over, Says Statistical Chief

Foggy Mornings and Clear Skies Expected Across Bulgaria on October 22
Overnight, conditions will be mostly clear and calm, with fog developing after midnight near water bodies and in low-lying areas
HOT: » Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria
According to Assoc. Dr. Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), periods of high inflation in Bulgaria are now a thing of the past. In an interview with BTA, he emphasized that the country is experiencing a clear trend of declining inflation rates, which are currently lower than the Eurozone average.
Atanasov urged the public to remain calm and adapt to the notion that the era of high inflation has ended. He reassured citizens that the current inflation situation is stable.
While Bulgaria has yet to join the Eurozone, the NSI is already preparing to calculate flash inflation. This initial estimate of inflation levels will be published on the last day of the month it pertains to, according to Atanasov.
Bulgarian economist Georgi Ganev assured that the country’s entry into the Eurozone is not at risk
Fitch Ratings has confirmed Bulgaria's long-term credit rating at BBB with a positive outlook
Simeon Dyankov, a former finance minister, expressed that the Bulgarian economy is performing reasonably well, although discussions regarding the macro framework for 2025 are currently stalled
Associate Professor Grigor Sariyski from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) voiced doubts about the feasibility of the 3% deficit target outlined in Bulgaria’s Budget 2025
Inflation in Bulgaria experienced a significant slowdown in September, dropping to 1.2% from 2.1% in August, marking the lowest rate since March 2021
Bulgaria remains the EU's poorest country, with a minimum wage that feels out of reach compared to central European standards
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023