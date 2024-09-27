Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm

Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria
The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) has issued an international search for 39-year-old Rinson Jose, founder of the Bulgaria-registered company "Norta Global", reports BNR. Jose, a Norwegian citizen of Indian origin, is under investigation for his alleged connection to pagers supplied to the Lebanese group Hezbollah, thousands of which detonated simultaneously in Lebanon last week, resulting in nearly 30 deaths and thousands of injuries.
A recent check by Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security (SANS) found that neither "Norta Global" nor its owner had conducted any transactions under Bulgaria’s jurisdiction relating to the sale of goods.
Norway has initiated a broader investigation into the incident involving the exploding pagers, and similar inquiries have been launched in Taiwan.
A 43-year-old seasonal worker was killed in the Pernik village of Rasnik during the night
A deputy director of a Sofia school in the Hadji Dimitar district was hospitalized at the Military Medical Academy after being assaulted by an unidentified individual in the school’s courtyard
Two young men, around 20 years old, were shot in the village of Meshtitsa, Pernik region
Bulgarian authorities detected over 700 migrants smuggled by this criminal network
A woman in the Bulgarian village of Chelopech has suffered severe injuries, including the removal of an ovary, broken arms, and facial injuries, after being violently beaten by her husband
Two individuals stole 33,000 leva from a casino located in the Lyulin 7 district of Sofia
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023