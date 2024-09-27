Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm

Crime | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:26
Bulgaria: Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) has issued an international search for 39-year-old Rinson Jose, founder of the Bulgaria-registered company "Norta Global", reports BNR. Jose, a Norwegian citizen of Indian origin, is under investigation for his alleged connection to pagers supplied to the Lebanese group Hezbollah, thousands of which detonated simultaneously in Lebanon last week, resulting in nearly 30 deaths and thousands of injuries.

A recent check by Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security (SANS) found that neither "Norta Global" nor its owner had conducted any transactions under Bulgaria’s jurisdiction relating to the sale of goods.

Norway has initiated a broader investigation into the incident involving the exploding pagers, and similar inquiries have been launched in Taiwan.

