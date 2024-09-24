Vuhledar on the Brink: Ukrainian Defenders Face Encirclement by Russian Forces

Vuhledar on the Brink: Ukrainian Defenders Face Encirclement by Russian Forces

Russian forces have reportedly partially encircled the town of Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, according to Colonel Vladyslav Seleznyov, former head of the press service of Ukraine’s Armed Forces General Staff. He told Kyiv Post that Russian troops have moved into areas with multi-story buildings, and he predicts the town could fall within days. Despite the situation, Seleznyov emphasized the importance of preserving human lives over territorial control, while also noting that conditions are worsening in nearby areas like Selidovo and Toretsk.

In the Vremivsk sector near Vuhledar, Russian forces have made multiple attempts to overrun Ukrainian positions, according to a report from the Khortytsia operational group. While Ukrainian troops, particularly the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, have held the area for two years and previously repelled Russian attacks, they are now severely exhausted. Seleznyov expressed uncertainty about whether Ukraine's General Staff has the resources to continue defending the town, given the strain across the front line.

Forbes analyst David Axe has noted that fighting around Vuhledar may intensify, with Russian forces advancing despite heavily mined roads and fields. He highlighted that while the 72nd Brigade is well-equipped, the continuous combat without rotation is taking its toll, and Russian troops are gaining ground in areas like Vodiane, north of Vuhledar. Axe suggested that the brigade may need reinforcements or replacement to maintain their defense.

Meanwhile, DeepState analysts have reported that the situation around Vuhledar has worsened in recent days, pointing to the lack of rotation for Ukrainian troops and the use of under-equipped territorial defense reserves. Russian forces have outflanked Ukrainian positions in the Prechistivka area, advancing toward Bohoyavlenka and threatening to cut off supply routes to Vuhledar.

Junior Sergeant Stanislav Bunyatov, commander of the 24th Aidar Assault Battalion, provided further details via Telegram, stating that Russian forces have crossed the Kashlagach River west of Vuhledar. He expressed concern that Ukrainian forces might soon lose the town, citing Russia’s success in outflanking Ukrainian troops and using tactics such as "pincer" movements and "meat assaults." Bunyatov highlighted the exhaustion of Ukrainian troops, while Russian forces continue experimenting with various methods of attack, including the use of disposable motorcyclists.

On September 24, the Ukrainian Telegram channel MILITARY posted a video indicating that Russian troops had breached Vuhledar's outer streets, although their hold remained unstable. The channel described the town as being in a "gray zone," with Russian forces either retreating or suffering losses, while the situation on the flanks continues to add pressure to Ukraine's defense efforts. Later that same day, the channel reported that Russian forces had entered Vuhledar.

