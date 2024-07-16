Dangerous Heatwave Tomorrow in Bulgaria: Red Code for Four Regions

Tomorrow, Bulgaria will experience extremely hot weather, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing a red code for dangerously high temperatures in Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, and Blagoevgrad.

The rest of the country will be under an orange code for dangerous heat. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 37° and 42°, with Sofia seeing around 37°, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be sunny and very warm in the mountains, with maximum temperatures reaching 32° at 1200 meters and about 24° at 2000 meters.

Near the coast, temperatures will rise between 30° and 35°, with sea water temperatures reaching up to 27° among waves of 2-3 bales.

The weather will continue to be sunny and very hot. A weak to moderate north-easterly wind is expected along the Black Sea. By Thursday afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop, leading to rain and thunder in some northern and mountainous regions. Daytime temperatures in these areas will drop by two or three degrees, but southeastern regions will still experience temperatures around or above 40°.