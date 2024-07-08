Bulgaria Under Heat Alert: Yellow Code Issued Nationwide
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning code for high temperatures across the entire country today.
According to the NIMH forecast, the weather will be sunny and hot, particularly around and after noon. There will be a weak to moderate east-northeast wind, especially in the eastern regions. Maximum temperatures will range between 33°C and 38°C, with Sofia experiencing around 33°C.
Over the mountains, it will be sunny with a light northeast wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°C, and at 2000 meters, it will be about 21°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will also be sunny with a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be slightly lower than inland, ranging between 28°C and 30°C. The sea water temperature will be 25°C-26°C, with sea excitement levels at 2-3 points.
