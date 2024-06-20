Court Orders Halt to Controversial Traffic Changes in Sofia
The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled that the Metropolitan Municipality must terminate the new traffic organization around "Vitosha" Blvd., "Patriarch Eftimii" Blvd., and "Prof. Fritjof Nansen" St. This decision upholds a previous order from the Administrative Court of the City of Sofia, which found that the actions implemented by officials from the Sofia Municipality, under the direction of Deputy Mayor for Transport Iliyan Pavlov, were unlawful. These actions included drawing new road markings, placing road signs, and installing barriers.
The Supreme Administrative Court noted that there was no legal norm or administrative act supporting these actions, rendering them baseless. Additionally, the court pointed out that the validity period of the General Plan of the Capital Municipality had expired at the time these actions were taken, meaning there was no effective plan in place to justify the changes.
The new traffic organization was introduced during the Easter holidays and sparked days of protests at the intersection of "Patriarch Eftimii" Blvd. and "Prof. Fritjof Nansen" St. Local residents, business owners, and users of commercial establishments in the area were particularly vocal in their opposition. On May 10, an extraordinary meeting of the permanent committee on transport of the Capital Municipality was held, and shortly afterward, the Sofia-city Administrative Court ruled against the new traffic organization around the National Palace of Culture.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C
Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius
Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures
In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat
The Stage of Sofia Pride 2024 Opens Its Doors to 6 Young Artists
The largest peaceful march for human rights in Bulgaria will take place on June 22
Hit Turkish Rapper Ezhel Will Perform in Sofia This Spring
The hit Turkish rapper with a concert in Stroeja on April 10, 2025
Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone
Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice
Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!
Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens