Bulgaria's "Struma" Highway Introduces Helipad for Emergency Medical Assistance

The Ministry of Transport announced that the Civil Aviation Administration General Directorate has officially registered the eighth site designated for emergency medical assistance by air in Bulgaria. This site is situated near the "Zheleznitsa" tunnel on the "Struma" highway.

The establishment of this helipad allows for the swift evacuation of individuals involved in traffic accidents or facing other emergency situations within the tunnel section and the surrounding region. According to information provided by the aviation operator "Bulgaria Heli Med Service," in response to a distress signal, a helicopter can reach the "Zheleznitsa" tunnel from Sofia within a 30-minute timeframe.

The addition of this helipad marks a significant milestone for the "Struma" highway, making it the first in Bulgaria to feature such a medical assistance facility.