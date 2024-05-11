Survey: Gap Between GERB and WCC-DB Reaches 10% Before the 2-in-1 Elections

A recent Gallup International Balkan survey conducted for Bulgarian National Television provides insights into electoral attitudes in Bulgaria as of early May. According to the poll, if National Assembly elections were held at that time, GERB would secure 26.5% of the votes, followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 16.4%, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) at 15.4%, "Revival" at 15.1%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 8.4%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 4.7%.

While the survey offers a snapshot of current sentiments, it is not a forecast of the election outcome. The data captures attitudes during the recent holidays in Bulgaria, and it is deemed too early to measure support for other political formations, as per Gallup reports. However, early indications suggest a promising position for Vanya Grigorova's "Solidary Bulgaria" at 2.5%, with "Blue Bulgaria" and VMRO also vying for percentage points at 1.5% and 1.1% respectively. The positioning of smaller parties and emerging coalitions, with scores below a percentage point, remains uncertain.

The fluidity of Bulgaria's political landscape allows for unforeseen developments or shifts in voter preferences, which may only become evident as the campaign progresses. Nonetheless, this initial assessment underscores a general increase in support for smaller parties, note sociologists.

In terms of the European Parliament elections, projected voting shares resemble those for the National Assembly, albeit with some distinctions. GERB is expected to secure 26.4% of the votes, followed by WCC-DB at 17.5%, DPS at 14.9%, "Revival" at 14.7%, BSP at 8.2%, TISP at 4.5%, "Solidary Bulgaria" at 2.2%, "Blue Bulgaria" at 1.4%, and VMRO at 1.3%, among others.

As of early May, 39.4% of respondents expressed certainty in voting in the National Assembly elections on June 9, while 3.6% indicated they would not support any party. For the European elections, declarative turnout is expected to be slightly lower at 37.5%, with 3.2% expressing firm intention to abstain from voting for Bulgarian representatives to the European Parliament.

