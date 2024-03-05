Bulgarian Leaders Forge Alliance with Belarusian Opposition for Democratic Reform

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel engaged in discussions with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, shedding light on the grave implications of democratic erosion within the European landscape. Denkov underscored Belarus's plight as a poignant lesson in the fragility of democratic norms, cautioning against unchecked executive power and the stifling of dissenting voices. He emphasized the imperative for adherence to democratic principles to avert the peril of authoritarian rule.

Meanwhile, Parliament Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov conveyed Bulgaria's commitment to assisting Belarus in its quest for democratic governance, drawing parallels between their shared historical experiences. Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria's staunch support for Belarus's democratic aspirations and its willingness to impart invaluable insights gleaned from its own post-transition journey. Tsikhanouskaya reciprocated by expressing gratitude for Bulgaria's solidarity with Belarusian civil society and underscored the potential benefits of leveraging Bulgaria's EU experience in advancing democratic reforms.

The dialogue between Bulgarian leaders and Tsikhanouskaya reflects a broader regional solidarity aimed at bolstering democratic values and fostering closer ties between European nations. As Belarus grapples with its democratic deficit, Bulgaria stands poised to offer support and guidance, underscoring its unwavering commitment to promoting democratic governance and safeguarding fundamental freedoms.