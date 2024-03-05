Bulgarian Leaders Forge Alliance with Belarusian Opposition for Democratic Reform

Foreign Investors Create Over 2,000 New Jobs in Bulgaria
Bulgaria experienced a significant boost in its economy last year, with foreign investors creating more than 2,000 new jobs in various sectors
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Bulgarian parliament has entered a crucial phase of political negotiations as it approved the resignation of the "Denkov" cabinet
Ukraine is willing to accept limitations on its trade with the EU as a means to resolve a contentious political disagreement with Poland, according to the Ukrainian trade minister, reported by the Financial Times
A recent sociological study conducted by "Alpha Research" sheds light on the complex political sentiments brewing in Bulgaria, revealing a nation at odds with its current leadership and yearning for change
In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has tendered his resignation to the National Assembly, as confirmed by the press center of the Council of Ministers
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed his intention to withhold commentary on GERB's proposed coalition agreement until he has thoroughly reviewed it
As Bulgaria braces for a pivotal week, all eyes are on the coalition negotiations between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), which will determine the future of the government
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion