Sofia City Council Delays Chairperson Election Again, Looming Threat of New Local Elections

Once more, the election of the leader for the Sofia Municipal Council faces a postponement, creating uncertainty about the city's local governance. The decision to delay the vote until January 25 was reached during the Thursday session, with the expectation that ongoing discussions might result in a consensus on who will chair the Municipal Council.

Carlos Contrera, the proponent of the postponement, expressed optimism about the ongoing talks with Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev. The goal is to find common ground on the crucial role of leading the Municipal Council. However, Council member Boris Bonev, the candidate from the coalition We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) and Spasi Sofia, issued a stark warning. He cautioned that if the crisis persists and a chairperson is not elected by January 25, new elections for a municipal council would become inevitable.

Mayor Terziev, proposed by WCC-DB, emphasized the necessity of finding a solution for stable local governance. He acknowledged the challenge, stating, "The math is simple: without GERB or BSP, or both, we cannot have a stable local government with our participation." The talks are set to continue on Monday, highlighting the persistent efforts to break the impasse.

The ongoing crisis stems from the inability of We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria and Spasi Sofia to secure enough votes for Bonev's election. Additionally, GERB-SDS, once in control of Sofia but now the second-largest party in the municipal council, refuses to endorse Bonev or put forth their own candidate.

Thursday's session marked the sixth attempt to address the chairperson's election since the October 27 elections. Bonev stressed the need for at least eight municipal councilors to establish a majority, underscoring continuous efforts to propose viable solutions over the past two months.