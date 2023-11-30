Bulgarian Farmers Rally Anew for Aid Amidst Ongoing Protests

Animal farmers and greenhouse growers in Bulgaria are set to stage a renewed series of protests on November 30, commencing at 10:30 a.m. outside the Ministry of Agriculture and Food in Sofia. Organized by key agricultural associations, including the United Bulgarian Stockbreeders Association, the National Union of Cattle Breeders, and others, these demonstrations echo the demands put forth during their previous rally in the capital.

The demonstrators plan to march toward the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly, reiterating their pleas for crucial support measures in the 2024 state budget. Among their primary demands are allocations to offset the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine and the provision of "de minimis" aid. Additionally, they call for restoring last year's output-dependent aid levels and resolving the backlog of pending payments linked to the Ukrainian conflict.

This renewed call for support underscores the ongoing struggles faced by Bulgaria's agricultural sector due to external conflicts and financial pressures. The protesters seek immediate attention from the government to address their concerns and secure necessary aid to sustain their livelihoods.