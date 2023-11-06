Bulgarian PM in Jerusalem: We are Here to Express Strong Support for Israel

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Academician Nikolai Denkov is visiting Israel. As part of the visit to Jerusalem, the Bulgarian Prime Minister met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel also participated in the delegation led by Academician Denkov.

"We are here to express our strong support for Israel and the citizens of Israel. We know what a difficult time it is and that is why we have to be here. I mean we are all shocked by the terrorist attacks that killed so many innocent people and it is extremely important that all hostages be released as quickly as possible", said Nikolai Denkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

"Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister. You express to a great extent also our position that we are not only waging our war, but we are waging the battle of civilization against barbarism. If civilization fails, barbarism will. This is what we see in the 21st century. This is not only our battle, but also your battle," explained Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.