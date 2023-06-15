Bulgaria: Three Days of Torrential Rains in Sofia

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) predicts torrential and quite intense rains in the western part of the country for the next three days.

Total quantities of more than 100 liters per square meter are expected, according to the on-duty forecaster Anastasia Stoycheva, BTA reported.

In connection with the forecast for continued significant rainfall and thunderstorms, the Mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova, ordered constant monitoring of riverbeds and dams on the territory of the Metropolitan Municipality.

Metropolitan Inspectorate teams and cleaning companies to check storm drains, parks and gardens maintenance companies to also make rounds. The capital's mayor also demanded that all units provide duty teams.

At the moment, 6 teams of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate and three of the Metropolitan Fire Department are on the ground. They responded to reports of flooding, fallen trees in the bed of the Iskar River in the "Vrazhdebna" district. They have drained an underpass to a commercial establishment, where it is being cleaned by the Metropolitan Inspectorate.

At the moment, all rivers on the territory of Sofia have ensured conductivity, the culverts of the Southern Arc of the Ring Road have been cleaned, all 7 municipal dams are in normal condition, the Iskar river is also being observed. The teams of the Metropolitan Municipality have inspected the critical sections and continue their monitoring.

"Irrigation systems" will carry out a controlled release of the Pancharevo dam.

In three hours last night, 16 reports were submitted to the police in Sofia about properties affected by the heavy rains, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

