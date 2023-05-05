A Human Trafficking Network has been Neutralized on the territory of Bulgaria and Germany

With the support of Eurojust and Europol, the Regional and District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich together with the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", the police and the prosecutor's office of the city of Heilbronn, Germany, have taken action against an organized criminal group for human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, announced the Prosecutor's Office.

During a joint operation on 04/05/2023, 5 persons were detained and 8 searches were carried out.

In the summer of 2022, complaints were filed in Bulgaria by persons who suffered from human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. A pre-trial proceeding was established under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office-Dobrich. In line with international cooperation, contact was made with the German police and prosecutor's office.

The investigation of the criminal network in Germany began in 2022. Two organized criminal groups of Bulgarian citizens who were at enmity with each other were found. In the course of the investigation, data was collected on keeping persons in forced submission, causing bodily harm as a result of physical harassment, inducing prostitution and drug trafficking (cocaine). The suspects targeted and recruited vulnerable Bulgarian women who were transported to Germany and forced into prostitution.

After meetings held in Europol and Eurojust, the actions of the two countries to continue the investigation and uncover the criminal activity of the individuals were agreed upon. An agreement has been reached to send a European Investigation Order.

During the joint operation, five searches were carried out on the territory of Bulgaria and one suspect was detained. Three searches were conducted on the territory of Germany and 4 persons were detained. During the searches, various items and objects were found and seized, among them mobile phones, laptop computers, illegal poker machines, cold weapons, money and numerous gold ornaments. Identified victims of criminal activity have been offered protection and assistance.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg