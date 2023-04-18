Bulgaria: Slowdown of Annual Inflation to 14%

Business » FINANCE | April 18, 2023, Tuesday // 11:29
In March, annual inflation in Bulgaria slowed down to a 12-month low of 14.0% compared to 16.0% in February, according to the data of the National Statistical Institute. This is the lowest annual inflation rate since March 2022, when it stood at 12.4%.

On a monthly basis, however, there was an increase in consumer prices by 0.5% compared to the second month of 2023, when inflation rose by 0.8%.

Year-to-date inflation (March 2023 vs. December 2022) is 2.6 percent, while average annual inflation for the period April 2022 - March 2023 vs. April 2021 - March 2022 is 16.5 percent.

Annual inflation / Monthly Inflation

/NSI

