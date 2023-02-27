Bulgaria "unfroze" a Factory for the Production of 122-mm Projectiles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Telegram channel of the Russian military correspondent Поддубний Z/O/V reports that Bulgaria has increased the production of ammunition for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VSU) by unfreezing production facilities in Kostenets.

They are referencing 122 mm projectiles.

The restoration of the long-stopped military plant took place within the framework of a program of the NATO countries to provide the VSU with sufficient ammunition of Soviet samples, specifies the Telegram channel.

Three days ago, the New York Times also wrote about the restored production of 122 mm rounds in Kostenets.

The reputable publication reports that the factory stopped their production back in 1988, when it was clear that the end of the Cold War was approaching.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has turned Soviet-era weapons and ammunition into critical supplies as the West tries to supply Ukraine with the ammunition it needs to stop Moscow's onslaught. So in January, 35 years after the last 122-millimeter projectiles leave the factory in Terem, the company has resumed production," writes the New York Times, specifying that the small towns in Bulgaria, where the population is largely pro-Russian, only at first glance look like pillars of Ukraine's defense.

In fact, as early as January 19, the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov announced that "a new workshop for the production of military products, which is in particular demand," was opening in Kostenets.

"This will give an impetus to the development of ’TEREM-Tsar Samuil‘ LTD and the group ’TEREM – Holding‘ JSC, but it is even more important that jobs are created," he noted. According to Stoyanov, with the opening of new production facilities on the territory of the state-owned company, it can become the largest enterprise in the region.

The manager of "TEREM-Tsar Samuil" Ivan Stoyanov also pointed out that "the demand for such military production is high, and the company has concluded contracts, which it fulfills and continues to expand and modernize its production, and wages are increasing."

