Bulgaria: A Man was Shot in the Head at the Zhenski Pazar Market in Sofia (UPDATED)

A man died after being shot in the head at the Zhenski Pazar Market in Sofia on Friday. The victim died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The attacker - 62 years old - was detained. According to unconfirmed information, he is a neighbor of the murdered man.

The report of the crime committed on "Stefan Stambolov" Street was filed minutes after 12:00 p.m. by the woman with whom the deceased lived on a family basis. She witnessed the attack.

According to neighbors, the shooter is a former military man. He last worked as a bus driver. He was aggressive and often made trouble. The victim wanted to install an additional door at the entrance, but the shooter was against it. This is probably the reason for the shooting.

Sofia city prosecutor Iliana Kirilova confirmed that the reason for the murder was a dispute over the installation of an additional door. There had been a neighborhood conflict between the killer and the victim for several years. Both of them filed reports against each other for verbal and physical aggression.

