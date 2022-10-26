Bulgaria’s President at Consultations with GERB: You are Looked upon with Great Hope to Form a Government

President Rumen Radev began consultations with the parties represented in the parliament before handing over the first mandate to form a cabinet. The representatives of the largest parliamentary force GERB-SDS were invited first to "Dondukov" 2.

"I congratulate you on the victory in the elections. I believe you realize that this is a great responsibility because of the severe political and socio-economic crisis. The first mandate holder is looked upon with great hope to form a government that can bear the responsibility. The formation of a government it is important not only for our country to have a regular government, but also to guarantee the life of the 48th National Assembly, which has a huge amount of work to do," said Radev.

The President added that the Speaker of the Parliament Vezhdi Rashidov, who determines the priority of consideration of bills in the chamber, is from the ranks of GERB-SDS and asked the representatives of the party how they see the priorities of the 48th National Assembly.

And also - what are the positions of GERB - SDS on the budget, on the modernization of the Bulgarian army and on the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

"A number of constitutionally defined bodies have expired mandates and are incomplete, and this is a huge problem. There is no way we can accept the euro with a governor of the BNB whose mandate has expired - this hinders work with international institutions," said Rumen Radev.

The possibilities of forming a government

"We will make every effort to form a government up to the limit of self-preservation, even a little beyond it, of course, without depersonalizing ourselves at all," declared GERB Deputy Chairman Tomislav Donchev.

According to him, there are opportunities to form a majority, but the big problem is that "the parties have collectively fallen into the ditches they have dug over the years".

"The thin calculations rule - what can be extracted from the situation. For us, the possible format is a union around common goals and principles. At the moment, there is no such formed majority," he added.

The budget and the crisis

GERB warned that there is a risk of the so-called "matchmaking bidding" in the preparation of Budget 2023 in view of the possibility of approaching new elections and called for statesmanlike behavior on the part of all parties.

In order to avoid this risk, the party proposes an extension of the currently effective budget on the 1/12 principle for each month until the formation of a consensus in the 48th National Assembly on the technology for preparing the plan-account.

Delyan Dobrev from GERB-SDS expressed skepticism about the ability of the 48th National Assembly to elect a new governor of the BNB.

He presented the anti-crisis measures proposed by the party to the head of state. These include continuing compensation for businesses, leaving domestic consumers on the regulated electricity market for the next few years and organizing a long-term gas supply auction.

Delyan Dobrev positively assessed the work of the caretaker government regarding the work of securing gas supplies.

The modernization of the army and the provision of weapons to Ukraine

Daniel Mitov called for an end the talk that providing military technical assistance to Ukraine will bring us into the war.

"This worries our NATO partners, because these signals do not allow them to evaluate us as a responsible member of the Alliance," Mitov pointed out.

The President replied that at no summit did he feel a hint in this direction from our NATO and EU partners and that there is no rule in the Alliance that obliges a country to provide weapons to a third country.

The president called for a careful approach to the idea of ​​giving Ukraine old weapons and getting new ones in return. He warned that retooling takes time.

"Don't let plums become garbage! There is no ‘I give my old weapon and receive a new one as a gift’. My commitment as Supreme Commander is that I will not allow a decrease in the capabilities of the Bulgarian Army, because we see what the situation is not only in the North, but in the Balkans as well," said Radev.

GERB-SDS announced that they welcome the proposal submitted by the caretaker government to acquire more F16 fighter jets and will categorically support the Donev Cabinet in this endeavor.

President Rumen Radev called on them to support the purchase of a ground combat vehicle.

The work of the 48th National Assembly

The chairman of the PG of the GERB-SDS, Desislava Atanasova, stated that the unblocking of the funds under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan is important for the political formation.

She added that GERB-SDS made every effort to have a functioning National Assembly.

GERB: We have experts to propose for a cabinet if we do not get a sign that a solution to the crises will be sought

"If we do not receive any sign that an opportunity will be sought to resolve the crises facing Bulgaria with responsibility on the part of all of us, then once again we will demonstrate not only self-confidence, but we also have experts that we can offer for a cabinet. There is still time, the president did not tell us when he will hand over the mandate, he is following the texts of the Constitution, he will hold consultations with everyone else, so we shall see," said Desislava Atanasova after the consultations.

Yesterday, the head of state warned that he would not rush to hand over the first mandate in the hope that the parties would act sensibly and overcome their differences to reach a stable majority.

/BNT