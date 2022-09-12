COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 165 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 165, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,157 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.26 percent.

For the last 24 hours, there have been no registered deaths from coronavirus.

To date, 627 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are 10 new hospital admissions.

47 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,199,130 ​​since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 11,424 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 19 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,530,350 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,646 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,248,200 confirmed infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA