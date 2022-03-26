Moscow Announced the “First Phase" of the Invasion of Ukraine to be Over

The General Staff of the Russian Army announced that the “first phase” of the invasion of Ukraine is over. According to Ukrainian authorities, Moscow has not yet given up on attacking Kyiv.

Day 31 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Preparations for a Russian Attack on Kyiv despite the Halted Offensive

According to an American representative, Moscow is not preparing an attack on the city. In Kyiv, however, a new curfew has been introduced - from 20:00 p.m. in the evening to 08:00 a.m. in the morning.

Kyiv: Shoigu had a Heart Attack

According to the governor of the Kyiv region, Russian forces have taken over Slavutych, the city where Chernobyl workers live.

Now, according to Western experts, the Kremlin will focus its efforts on Donbas. President Zelensky made a surprise video address during the Doha Forum in Qatar, calling for an immediate end to the war against Ukraine. Earlier, he again invited Russia to a “meaningful” conversation. To date, 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon for the evacuation of civilians from Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has Appeared in Public after a Long Absence (VIDEO)

According to the mayor of Mariupol, negotiations with the French ambassador are underway for evacuation from the city. President Macron said that together with Greece and Turkey, a special humanitarian operation is being carried out in the city.



/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg